Sule won't make the season opener and likely won't join the club until October, after it was deemed he suffered a muscle injury in his calf. This continues his struggles each of the past few seasons remaining fit, missing a solid chunk of last season with injury. This does mean the club loses its first defensive replacement off the bench, possibly forcing Almugera Kabar and Yan Couto into more minutes, as Nico Schlotterbeck (knee) is out until October as well. That said, Julian Ryerson, Waldemar Anton and Daniel Svensson are the likely center-back trio for opening day.