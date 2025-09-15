Krstovic didn't manage to score against his former team despite leading his current one in attempts, squandering more than a few juicy opportunities, but he still contributed to the win by setting up both Charles De Ketelaere and Nicola Zalewki with timely feeds. He's set to continue starting as Gianluca Scamacca (knee) doesn't have a firm timetable, and Atalanta don't have other pure center-forwards on their squad. He has posted three assists, 10 shots (two on target) and four key passes in three appearances.