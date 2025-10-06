Moro netted the second goal for his side with a good-looking free kick from mid-range for his first goal of the season. He has alternated with Remo Freuler and Lewis Ferguson in the midfield, starting in every other game. Tommaso Pobega will also be in the mix after the break. He posted multiple tackles in every showing, totaling nine (two won) and adding five key passes, four shots (one on target) and seven clearances. Instead, his streak of performances with at least a cross and a corner ended after he recorded seven (three accurate) and eight, respectively, beforehand.