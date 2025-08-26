Vlasic was Torino's most active attacker in their 5-0 loss to Inter Monday, but his impact was negligible with just one shot on target. Looking back on the 2024-25 season, he made a solid showing: 30 Serie A appearances, contributing five goals and four assists, while creating approximately 27 chances (around 0.9 per game), marking him as Torino's most creative player. Moving forward, his fantasy relevance hinges on II Toro regaining structural composure and supplying service to their attacking midfield.