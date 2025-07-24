Njabulo Blom News: Exits St. Louis

Blom has completed a transfer to Thep Xahn Nam Dinh from St. Louis, according to his former club.

Blom has reached the end of his time with St. Louis for the time being, with the defender joining the Vietnamese team Thep Xahn Nam Dinh. He was seeing a decent spell with St. Louis, starting in 23 of his 28 appearances in the 2023 season and 11 of his 16 appearances in the 2024 campaign, although he has yet to appear on the field this season. That said, he seemingly had no role in the squad, likely the reason for his exit.