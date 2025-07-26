Nkosi Tafari News: Disciplined defensive effort

Tafari recorded one tackle (zero won) and nine clearances in Friday's 1-0 loss versus Portland Timbers. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 70th minute.

Tafari played the full match at center-back for LAFC and completed a season-high nine clearances. He was solid in keeping the Timbers' forwards away from LAFC's box as most of the shots came from long distance or crosses, and he successfully won aerial battles throughout the game to keep the score tight. The lone goal came from a corner which left no chance for Hugo Lloris or Timothy Tillman to stop it. Though Los Angeles lost, Tafari's dependable display underlined his growing importance to the backline as he started the last three games, contributing 21 clearances, three tackles, and one clean sheet for the black and gold.