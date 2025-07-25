Noah Allen Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Allen (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's match against Cincinnati, according to the MLS injury report.

Allen hasn't seen an update in some time but looks to be on th emend heading into the weekend, as he is now questionable. He hasn't played in around a month due to the injury, a tough spell for the defender. He did see the start in all but three games before the injury, so he will hope to return to his spot at left-back if deemed fit.