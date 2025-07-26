Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Noah Allen headshot

Noah Allen News: Bench option against Cincinnati

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 26, 2025

Allen (hamstring) is on the bench for Saturday's encounter with FC Cincinnati.

Allen regained enough fitness to play a few minutes following a five-game absence. With Jordi Alba suspended, the youngster should be the first alternative to replace Benjamin Cremaschi at left-back if required in this game. After that, Allen will be a versatile asset capable of producing in central and left-sided defensive spots.

Noah Allen
Inter Miami CF
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now