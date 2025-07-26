Noah Allen News: Bench option against Cincinnati
Allen (hamstring) is on the bench for Saturday's encounter with FC Cincinnati.
Allen regained enough fitness to play a few minutes following a five-game absence. With Jordi Alba suspended, the youngster should be the first alternative to replace Benjamin Cremaschi at left-back if required in this game. After that, Allen will be a versatile asset capable of producing in central and left-sided defensive spots.
