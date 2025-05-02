Noah Atubolu Injury: Back available as bench option

Atubolu (shoulder) is back available for Sunday's clash with Leverkusen but will be a bench option, even though he remains the number one goalkeeper, coach Julian Schuster said in the press conference. "Atu returned to training this week. Flo will play, Atu will be back in the squad. But one thing is clear: Atu is number 1."

