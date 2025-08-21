Okafor began his career in Switzerland with FC Basel, where his pace and finishing earned him the Swiss Super League Young Player of the Year award. He then moved to Red Bull Salzburg, playing over 100 matches across all competitions with 57 goal involvements and winning four league titles and three Austrian Cups. He also scored six goals in 16 Champions League appearances before becoming a regular at AC Milan and later helping Napoli secure a league title. At international level, he has earned 24 caps for Switzerland since 2019 and featured at the 2022 World Cup. Okafor will offer a nice option in the frontline to coach Daniel Farke.