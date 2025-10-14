Sadiki looks to have suffered an injury, with the defender leaving his national team's camp after picking up a sprained ankle. This is a rough turn for the midfielder, as he could be eyeing anywhere from weeks to months out due to the injury. However, initial thoughts are leaning towards a minor injury, although the worry of something more still lingers. He is a regular starter this season, so the club will monitor his situation closely, with Chris Rigg and Dan Niel as possible options if Sadiki misses time.