Noni Madueke News: Transfers to Arsenal

Madueke has completed a transfer to Arsenal from Chelsea, according to his new club.

Madueke has found a new landing spot this summer, with another Chelsea player departing for Arsenal. He joins on a five-year deal after starting in 27 of his 32 appearances for Chelsea last season, notching seven goals and three assists. However, he will now have to compete with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Ethan Nwaneri for time on the flanks of the attack. That said, he is definitely not guaranteed time immediately with the club, needing to shape out a role and likely to see plenty of rotation due to Cups and European competition