Mukiele departed France this summer to head to England and join newly promoted Sunderland, inking a four-year deal with the club. He had struggled for time last season with PSG, leading to a loan with Leverkusen, starting in 10 of his 15 appearances. However, over his career, the 27-year-old has gained plenty of experience, accumulating more than 300 appearances. He does have the ability to play on the inside or outside of the defense, which should earn him more time, although he will likely push for a starting role on the right side of the defense.