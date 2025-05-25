Noussair Mazraoui Injury: Off injured

Mazraoui was forced off in the 20th minute of Sunday's 2-0 win over Aston Villa due to an apparent injury.

Mazraoui would not make it long into Sunday's season finale, as he suffered an apparent injury and was forced off early. This would force the club into a change, with Diogo Dalot taking his spot. Mazraoui ends the league season starting in 34 of his 37 appearances, notching one assist on 20 chances created to go along with 34 interceptions, 83 clearances and 115 tackles.