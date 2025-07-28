Noussair Mazraoui News: Sidelined due to knock

Mazraoui missed Sunday's pre-season friendly against West Ham due to a knock, coach Ruben Amorim said in a press conference.

Mazraoui received a knock in recent days and couldn't be part of the squad that won against West Ham on Sunday. That said, the issue shouldn't be major and the defender will hope to feature in the next game during their pre-season tour in the United States. The Moroccan is expected to remain a regular starter for the Red Devils heading into the 2025/26 season in his new role in the back three, a role he also held against Leeds in a pre-season friendly 10 days ago.