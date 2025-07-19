Noussair Mazraoui News: Starts in friendly
Mazraoui (undisclosed) started and played 45 minutes in a friendly against Leeds United.
Mazraoui was able to return from an undisclosed injury he suffered just ahead of the offseason Saturday, with the defender starting during a friendly. This should clear him for the next season where he is likely to continue in his regular role in the defense, starting in 34 of his 37 appearances last season.
