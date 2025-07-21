Novak Micovic News: Concedes three goals

Micovic had one save and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Los Angeles Football Club.

Micovic only made a save during El Trafico on Saturday, however was still able to take a point away. He's managed to make 10 saves in the last five matches, allowing seven goals with a clean sheet in that span. The keeper will travel to Houston for the final game before the Leagues Cup tournament on Friday, who have scored six goals in the last five contests.