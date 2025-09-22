Tavares had a much more muted display relative to the previous two games and turned the ball over near his box ahead of the lone-game winning game. He was replaced at halftime following the error, which might cost him minutes in the next rounds as well. Luca Pellegrini was more energetic upon subbing in. He has taken at least a shot and delivered one or more crosses in his first four appearances, totaling five (zero on target) and 24 (five accurate) respectively and logging seven key passes and 10 corners, with no clean sheets.