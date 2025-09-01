Edouard began his career at PSG's academy, where he stood out as one of the most promising talents of his generation, winning the U17 EURO in 2015 as top scorer and best player. He then exploded at Celtic, scoring 87 goals in 179 appearances, winning multiple trophies, and setting records with the French youth national teams. In 2021, he joined Crystal Palace, where he impressed with a debut brace against Tottenham and went on to contribute consistently across three seasons before a loan to Leicester in 2024\/25. At 27, Edouard now returns to Ligue 1, signing with Lens until 2028 with the ambition to regain regular playing time and deliver goals for the Sang et Or.