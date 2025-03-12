Oihan Sancet Injury: Unlikely for Thursday

Sancet (quadriceps) isn't ruled out but remains unlikely for Thursday's match against Roma in the Europa League, coach Ernesto Valverde said in the press conference. "Sancet isn't ruled out, but it's unlikely he'll be back tomorrow."

Sancet missed Sunday's match against Mallorca due to quadriceps discomfort and is unlikely to play Thursday against Roma in the Europa League. He is also doubtful for Sunday's match against Sevilla. Alex Berenguer is expected to replace him until he regains full fitness.