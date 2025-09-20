For a left-back, three shots sum up a welcome stat, which Zinchenko provided with his Nottingham debut. Ola Aina (hamstring) will be out indefinitely moving forward, so it looks like the Ukrainian may have a chance to play regularly moving forward. Like the weekend, Forest may shift Neco Williams from left-back to right-back, with Zinchenko taking the former. During the 2024-25 Premier League, for Arsenal, he logged 15 appearances (five starts) with one assist on three chances created and 10 shots.