Ollie Watkins Injury: Picks up muscle injury

Watkins is out of England's squad due to a minor muscle injury, according to Ian Ladyman of The Daily Mail.

Watkins is not going to serve with England for the club's upcoming games against Andorra and Senegal due to a minor muscle injury. This appears to only be a minor injury, though, likely just being cautious after the season just ended. That said, this probably isn't anything worrying, and he should return to fitness soon.