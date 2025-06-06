Ollie Watkins Injury: Picks up muscle injury
Watkins is out of England's squad due to a minor muscle injury, according to Ian Ladyman of The Daily Mail.
Watkins is not going to serve with England for the club's upcoming games against Andorra and Senegal due to a minor muscle injury. This appears to only be a minor injury, though, likely just being cautious after the season just ended. That said, this probably isn't anything worrying, and he should return to fitness soon.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now