Watkins suffered an apparent leg injury after missing an open goal and hitting the post in Thursday's win over Wales. The striker appeared fine after the game as he mentioned to the media but has ultimately withdrawn from the England squad for the rest of the international break. Watkins will be assessed once back with Aston Villa and hopes to recover in time for the clash against Spurs on Sunday. If he has to miss some time, Evann Guessand and Donyell Malen could start in the striker role against Tottenham.