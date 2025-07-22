Ollie Watkins Injury: Working in gym

Watkins (strain) was viewed workig in the gym Tuesday, according to his club.

Watkins suffered a muscle injury to open the offseason but appears to be making decemt progress in his return to play, with the forward pictured in the gym Tuesday. He will now look to see the field for a friendly soon, with only a month until the season. That said, he does look likley to be fit by the start of the season and ready to claim his starting role, notching 16 goals last season.