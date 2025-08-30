Makhanya made a violent tackle that earned him his second yellow card and forced his side to play the last half hour of the game with 10 men. The defender is now ineligible for the next visit to Vancouver Whitecaps and could bounce back on Sept. 20 against New England Revolution after serving his suspension. Philadelphia didn't have other center-back options on the bench Saturday, but Nathan Harriel has played that role in the past and could cover the South African's absence, with a full-back like Francis Westfield completing the starting lineup.