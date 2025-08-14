Alderete signed with Sunderland holding an undisclosed injury, and this could stop him from making his debut in their season opener, with the defender now a late call. He has only just joined the group for training, so he will likely need to pass some testing to be an option. With the defender being in such doubt, it seems unlikely that he would start immediately after the injury, probably seeing a bench spot if he makes the team sheet, leaving Daniel Ballard and Jenson Seelt as their starting center-backs.