Campos was replaced by Carlos Rotondi after 59 minutes of play on the left flank Thursday. It was an unusual start for the Mexican, and the potential problem could make it more difficult for him to gain momentum in the early stage of the campaign. The last result left the team practically eliminated from the Leagues Cup, so they may not need to take any risks with an injured player until they return to domestic action. Therefore, Rotondi should have a good chance of filling in at wing-back in upcoming games.