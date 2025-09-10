Marmoush suffered a knee ligament bruise in Tuesday's game against Burkina Faso and reports indicated it would be only a minor injury, with scans scheduled for Wednesday morning in the Egypt capital. That said, Marmoush was spotted arriving on crutches with a splint on his knee, which suggests the injury might be more serious than expected. The scans will reveal the precise extent of the injury, but if the forward has to be sidelined, it would be a big blow for Manchester City right ahead of Sunday's derby and the start of the Champions League next week. That said, if Marmoush has to miss time, Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku will be the options to replace him in the frontline for the Citizens.