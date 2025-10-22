Marmoush would take the field with his club for the first time since returning form injury, last seeing the field with City before the September international break. He would appear off the bench in a minor spot, only gettign four minutes of action and not recording a single significant stat while on the field. He will now look to earn more time moving forward and add to his goal contribution tally, as he is still wothout a goal despite starting in two of their first three games of the season, likely to compete for time in a starting role with Jeremy Doku, Savinho and Oscar Bobb for a spot in the attack and on the flank now that he is fit.