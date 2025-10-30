Marmoush would earn his first full-length appearance Wednesday since his return from injury, as the forward would play the 90 after earning the start, helping his team to a win with his 77th-minute goal. He will now focus on earning his starting role back after ending the last campaign in that role and beginning this season with two starts in three appearances, although it is a spot he will have to earn back after the absence. With seven goals in 16 appearances last season, he has enjoyed his time in the league, likely to find a spot on the left side of the attack over Jeremy Doku and Savinho when fit.