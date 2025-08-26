Mangala suffered an ACL injury in late January during his loan spell at Everton and, now being back with his parent club, he is training with the team for the first time since his injury. That said, the coaching staff will likely take no risk with the midfielder to avoid any setbacks, but seeing him back on the training ground suggests he isn't far from returning to competition, possibly during the next month after the international break if everything goes as planned. When fully fit and if he can find his sensations back, Mangala is expected to compete for a starting role with the Gones.