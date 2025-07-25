Orri Oskarsson News: Returns in friendly

Oskarsson (hamstring) is in the starting XI for Friday's pre-season friendly against Yokohama, confirming his return from injury.

Oskarsson suffered a season-ending hamstring injury that caused him to miss the last five games of La Liga, but the issue now appears to be behind him as the forward is in the starting squad for Friday's friendly in Japan. This is good news for Real Sociedad because the Icelander will be able to build his fitness ahead of the 2025/26 season, although he is expected to remain a bench option behind Mikel Oyarzabal in the striker position.