Estupinan hadn't played since April 27, but he proved ready to contribute to Bravos' attack, scoring from the edge of the box in the 90th minute of the victory. Despite ending the 2024\/25 season on an eight-game scoreless streak, the forward was very influential up front with nine goals and one assist over 17 Liga MX appearances between September and February. As long as he doesn't suffer another setback, his strength and finishing ability could propel him ahead of Angel Zaldivar in the competition for the No. 9 position for the rest of the year.