Oscar Garcia News: Keeps clean sheet against Chivas

Garcia registered one save and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Guadalajara. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 74th minute.

Garcia performed well in his first-division debut, helping his team obtain three points at home. He would normally be the third choice in goal, but Alfonso Blanco is currently sidelined with a wrist issue, and coach Eduardo Berizzo has decided to continue the rotation he implemented last season, this time involving the rookie and Oscar Jimenez. However, if that remains the case, each keeper will play one out of every two games, and the situation could change when Blanco recovers.