Ortega will be forced to miss a second consecutive match following his one-game suspension, so Edson Gutierrez could take his place once again alongside Kevin Balanta in central defense. Therefore, Ortega is now expected to return in an Aug. 30 clash versus Tigres. He had been very active over the first four weeks of the Apertura campaign, recording all possible minutes on the field and contributing an assist in addition to his averages of 6.2 clearances, 1.8 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per contest.