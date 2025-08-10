Ortega put in a solid defensive effort but earned a second yellow card for trying to stop one of the opposition's attacks with a foul in the final minutes of the match. The central man is now suspended for the week five visit to Cruz Azul, so he'll see his streak of all minutes played in the Apertura tournament cut short. Both Edson Gutierrez and Ronaldo Prieto are available to take his place in the lineup, but there's also the possibility of Bruno Amione moving to the middle and left-back Emmanuel Echeverria filling in. In any case, Ortega should be back in his usual spot against FC Juarez after serving his ban.