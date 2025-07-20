Menu
Oscar Jimenez News: Unused substitute in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 20, 2025

Jimenez was an unused substitute during Saturday's 1-0 win over Guadalajara.

Jimenez was surprisingly dropped to a bench role when it seemed that Alfonso Blanco's (wrist) injury would allow him to remain active in the position. With debutant Oscar Garcia playing well against the Rojiblancos, it's likely he'll now alternate with Jimenez in league matches, at least until Blanco is available.

Oscar Jimenez
Leon
