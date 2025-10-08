Mingueza has started the season like he ended the last one as a regular starter on the flanks. The Spaniard has been effective on set pieces and with his crosses, as he is on pace to break his career highs with 31 crosses and 11 corners already recorded in seven appearances for the Celeste. Mingueza has also created 10 chances in La Liga and could surpass his career record of 49 from 2023 if he keeps the same rate. That said, the fullback has yet to contribute to a goal in the league, having provided one assist in the UEFA Europa League this campaign.