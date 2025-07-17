Oscar Ustari Injury: Forced off in first half

Ustari was forced off the field in the 24th minute of Wednesday's 3-0 loss to Cincinnati due to an apparent injury.

Ustari didn't make it out of the first half Wednesday, with the goalie forced off just after the 20-minute mark due to injury. This will be something to monitor, as he is their regular starter in net this season. He was replaced by Rocco Rios Novo, a likely replacement if Ustari misses more time moving forward.