Oscar Ustari Injury: Hamstring injury confirmed

Ustari (hamstring) is out for Saturday's match against the New York Red Bulls, according to the MLS injury report.

Ustari was forced off early last match and will now miss the call due to his injuries, with the goalie labeled as out. He is their regular starter in net, and with Drake Callender (hernia) still out, this will force some changes. A return date is still unknown, with Rocco Rios Novo as a possible replacement while he is out.