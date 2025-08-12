Bukari set up Austin's second goal with a perfect cross that was nodded home by Guilherme Biro. However, the most impressive part of the assist was not the cross itself, but the spectacular dribbling that allowed Bukari to keep the play alive. Bukari has been a regular for Austin despite notching only five goal contributions this season (two goals, three assists). However, the fact that he's cracked the scoresheet in back-to-back games suggests he might be setting himself up for a strong finish to the campaign.