Oswaldo Virgen News: Assists off bench in debut

Virgen assisted once to go with five shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Wednesday's 4-2 win versus Santos.

Virgen kicked off his professional career with a strong 45-minute effort, leading his side in shots and achieving the final touch before Helinho's equalizer in the 48th minute of this game. The 20-year-old, who recently played for Mexican Under-23 national team, is now ranked as Toluca's third-choice center-forward behind Paulinho and Robert Morales.