Oswaldo Virgen News: Assists off bench in debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 17, 2025

Virgen assisted once to go with five shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Wednesday's 4-2 win versus Santos.

Virgen kicked off his professional career with a strong 45-minute effort, leading his side in shots and achieving the final touch before Helinho's equalizer in the 48th minute of this game. The 20-year-old, who recently played for Mexican Under-23 national team, is now ranked as Toluca's third-choice center-forward behind Paulinho and Robert Morales.

