Otavio News: Moves to Paris
Otavio has completed a transfer to Paris FC from Porto, according to his new club.
Otavio is leaving Portugal this season for a move to France, having signed a contract with Paris FC until 2030 after a tenure with Porto. He comes in as a defender with UCL and Europa League experience, starting in 18 of his 20 league appearances last campaign, making him a solid pickup for the newly promoted team. He will likely fight for starting time right away with the experience he has, but he isn't guaranteed to find that role.
