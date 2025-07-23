Otavio News: Moves to Paris

Otavio has completed a transfer to Paris FC from Porto, according to his new club.

Otavio is leaving Portugal this season for a move to France, having signed a contract with Paris FC until 2030 after a tenure with Porto. He comes in as a defender with UCL and Europa League experience, starting in 18 of his 20 league appearances last campaign, making him a solid pickup for the newly promoted team. He will likely fight for starting time right away with the experience he has, but he isn't guaranteed to find that role.