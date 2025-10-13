Dembele is feeling much better after his trip to the Aspetar clinic in Qatar, where he underwent precise examinations that returned positive results regarding his health. The Ballon d'Or winner was back in France in his hometown for some representation duties with the trophy. A timeline for his return remains uncertain, and no risks will be taken by the club with their star, but the positive news suggests he might still be far from resuming team training and rejoining the match squad. Until then, Goncalo Ramos, Ibrahim Mbaye, and Senny Mayulu are expected to see increased playing time in the frontline.