El Azzouzi went through several Dutch clubs before completing his formation at FC Groningen, then joined FC Emmen where he made his professional debut. In 2022, he joined Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium, appearing in 34 games during a season in which he also featured for the Morocco U23 team, winning the African U23 Cup. In 2024, he joined Bologna, where he scored two goals and provided two assists in his first season before being slowed down by an injury. El Azzouzi will bring a qualitative option in midfield to coach Christophe Pelissier and will likely compete for a starting role at AJA.