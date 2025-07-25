Oussama Idrissi Injury: Training with team

Idrissi (thigh) was pictured in Wednesday's training session and could be ready to play soon.

Idrissi missed the first two Apertura games through suspension, although he was also dealing with an injury that prevented him from taking part in the Club World Cup. While his return was expected in the Leagues Cup, he could now have a chance to be in the squad for the week three clash with Mazatlan. He's among the most valuable wingers in the league in terms of offensive stats, so he should threaten Luis Quinones and Gaston Togni for playing time and Elias Montiel for set pieces as soon as he's fit.