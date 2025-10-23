Idrissi will face a significant punishment for his insults toward the referee in the previous match versus Tigres. The skilled dribbler will now be inactive in the upcoming games versus Toluca and Chivas through suspension, and will therefore return for the regular-season finale at Santos Laguna. In a highly disappointing campaign, he remains stuck with two goals and no assists after 11 league appearances. Either Luis Quinones or Gaston Togni could be selected on the left wing while Idrissi is banned.