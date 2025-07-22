Ovie Ejaria News: Trains with Real Oviedo

Ejaria is training with the senior squad of Real Oviedo this week, the club announced.

Ejaria is currently training with the senior squad of Real Oviedo during the second week of pre-season as a trial. The midfielder left Reading FC as a free agent in January 2024 and has since remained without a club. That said, he previously worked with Real Oviedo's coach Veljko Paunovic at Reading FC, and that connection could potentially lead to a signing if the trial proves successful.