Owen Beck News: Inks new contract, loaned to Rams

Beck has signed a new long-term contract at Liverpool and has joined Derby County on loan for the 2025/26 season, his parent club announced.

Beck has progressed through the Liverpool Academy and has made three appearances for the senior squad. The left-back will play on loan at Derby County this season in order to gain more playing time and continue his development. Last season, he was on loan at Blackburn Rovers and made 25 appearances, having previously spent time with Famalicao, Bolton Wanderers and Dundee.