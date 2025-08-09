Herrera opened the scoring through a low attempt in the sixth minute, before recovering a ball that served as an assist for Angel Correa near the opposition box in the 55th minute of Friday's match. The goal extended Herrera's scoring streak to three Liga MX games in a row, confirming him as the lone top contributor on the squad over the current campaign. He'll likely remain one of his side's key players if he keeps up his current form, limiting Marcelo Flores and Sebastian Cordova to bench spots in most fixtures.